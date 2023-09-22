share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “I Told My Friend I Had Feelings For Him, He Cut Me Off. Have I Lost Him For Good?”

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 23, 2023
crush
Image Credit: Thanikattu Raja (1982)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyfriendshipWoe Is Me!
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related