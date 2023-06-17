share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “I Hype My Friends But Secretly Resent Their Wins. Am I a Bad Person?”

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 18, 2023
success
Image Credit: Dr. Vidya (1962)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefriendship
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related