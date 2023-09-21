share
Earth‑Like, Potentially Habitable Planet Discovered 102 Light Years Away

Known as TOI-700d, this exoplanet with its own sun was found by a NASA satellite launched last year specifically to discover Earth alternatives.

Liesl Goecker
Jan 10, 2020
An artist’s depiction of the Earth-like exoplanet TOI-700d, its red dwarf sun, and the two other planets in its system. (Image Credit: Sci-News.com / NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center)
