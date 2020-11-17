share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It Means to Be Allergic to Alcohol, And What You Can Do About It

An alcohol allergy, characterized by difficulty breathing, hives and swelling, can develop at any point in a person’s life.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 18, 2020
alcohol allergies
Image Credit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthalcohol
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related