The Swdl
Why Scientists — and Science — Need to Be at the Center of Celebrating Chandrayaan‑3’s Success

Chandrayaan-3 carried the Indian flag to the moon, but the scientists and the science that made it happen aren’t celebrated enough.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 24, 2023
chandrayaan 3 scientists
Image credit: PTI
Tags
SocietyCulturenationalism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

