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Why Scientists — and Science — Need to Be at the Center of Celebrating Chandrayaan‑3’s Success

Chandrayaan-3 carried the Indian flag to the moon, but the scientists and the science that made it happen aren’t celebrated enough.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 24, 2023
chandrayaan 3 scientists
Image credit: PTI
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SocietyCulturenationalism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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