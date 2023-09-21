share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Rabies Continues to Be a Problem in India Despite Being Preventable

India accounts for 36% of all global rabies deaths.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 30, 2020
rabies health effects
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/TOI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthHigh Time
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related