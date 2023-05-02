share
The Swdl
Social Isolation Boosts Women’s Risk of Hypertension, Researchers Find

“At a time when COVID-19 is forcing us to limit our social interactions, it’s important … to encourage older women, in particular, to find new ways to be socially active.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Oct 29, 2020
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

