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Why Is Having a Foot Fetish Taboo?

The sexual inclination toward feet has been linked with deviance and disability — but shows interesting insights into human sexuality.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 18, 2022
what is a foot fetish
Image Credit: Istock
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BodiesSexCulture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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