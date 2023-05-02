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Why Do We Have Fingerprints?

The tiny ridges of skin do a lot more than just identify criminals.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 19, 2021
why do we have fingerprints
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FutureSciencescience of us
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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