share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Do We Have Fingerprints?

The tiny ridges of skin do a lot more than just identify criminals.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 19, 2021
why do we have fingerprints
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencescience of us
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related