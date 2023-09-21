share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why You Hate Walking Behind Slow People

Your ‘sidewalk rage’ is a result of thwarted expectations in an instantly gratified world.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 5, 2020
walking behind slow people
Image Credit: Imgur
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceinner workings
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related