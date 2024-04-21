When All Else Fails, There's Music

What compels an artist to demand space, to put themselves on the line, and to be physically present at the scene to lament the country’s many losses – and resist what we may yet lose?

The Nirmik Cultural Centre in Kandivali has become the epicenter of Dhamma’s activism — it’s here that he and his friends organize intimate musical performances and plays and also host other artists and troupes that align with their causes.

A quick glance at the metal bookshelf in the Centre’s library – which also doubles as an editing studio and warehouse for their music instruments – reveals an assortment of literature. There are books on the teachings of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Annabhau Sathe, writings by contemporary Marathi poets as well as those from the Bhakti tradition like Sant Kabir and Sant Tukaram, who condemned discrimination based on Varna and untouchability, and religious fanaticism. Dhammrakshit says he wants to make room for other texts too, especially those related to feminism and gender. “How we as people deal with these issues, will determine the future of our country.”

Dhammrakshit’s family originally hailed from the village of Itkur, Osmanabad, in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. As landless farm laborers, they were badly hit when the drought of 1972 gripped the state. Forced to migrate, Dhammrakshit grew up in the basti of Laxmi Tekdi in Satara, where his Dalit identity was fostered through the arts. Babasaheb Ambedkar pervaded his consciousness, because of his father Shrirang, who had converted to Buddhism in following in the late leader and reformist’s footsteps. “My father was an artist,” says Dhamma. “He would write songs and poems about Ambedkar’s struggles, and even stories on migration and drought.” In school, Dhamma won an award and an opportunity to sing for the All India Radio for performing a powada (a traditional Marathi ballad) on Subhas Chandra Bose written by his father. “My father’s literature was my first source of knowledge.”

But the seeds for his future work as an anti-caste artist were sown when Satara-based educationist-thinker Devdatta Dabholkar, ex-vice chancellor of the University of Pune, and his wife Suman took him under their wings after seeing one of his performances. “When they found out that I was living in a basti, they convinced my father to allow me to stay with them for two years till I completed my Class X.” It was here that he also came in contact with Devdatta’s brother Dr Narendra Dabholkar, an anti-superstition campaigner and social activist. “Despite being Brahmins, the Dabholkars treated me as an equal. They opened my mind in more ways than one; they exposed me to intellectual thinking, and how we could rise above casteism.”

Quite early on, Dhammrakshit affiliated himself with a social organization called Muktiwadi Sangathan in Satara that brought the youth together to fight caste- and gender-based discrimination, and religious intolerance. “I was very patriotic, but I didn’t know what and how to channel this emotion,” he says, “The sangathan structuralized my ‘desh-bhakti’ and showed me how I could implement it at the ground-level.”

While pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Dhammrakshit traveled to Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, where he learnt first-hand the kind of discrimination the marginalized sections of the society face there. Closer home in Maharashtra, he saw the Muktiwadi Sangathan respond to the brutal murders of four Scheduled Caste citizens in the village of Khairlanji, Bhandara district, which had already stirred up a storm in the country. The women had been sexually violated and paraded naked. The group highlighted caste-based atrocities and sang folk songs on brotherhood across villages.