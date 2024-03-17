share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What's With All the Tradwife Content?

Are tradwives the newest entrants into the manosphere? Or worse still -- do they represent empowerment under rising authoritarianism?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 4, 2024
Image Credit: Nara Aziza Smith
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureinternet culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related