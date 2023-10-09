share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It’s Like to Live With: No Stomach

“At [the time of my surgery], there were eight known cases in the world that were similar to mine — and seven of them were dead.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 15, 2021
can stomach be surgically removed
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthdigestion
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related