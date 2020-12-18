share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Everything You Need To Know About Hernias

A hernia occurs when aging, injury, pregnancy, constipation, or obesity weakens muscles, allowing an organ or fatty tissue to protrude through the muscle wall.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 12, 2021
what causes a hernia
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthobesity
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related