share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It’s Like To Live With: A Partner With Postpartum Depression

“I told her that she can be a good mother and feel terrible. It was okay to be both.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Mar 8, 2019
what it's like to live with
Image courtesy of Nursing@Georgetown
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMinddepression
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related