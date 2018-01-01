share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Understanding Emotional Abuse in a Marriage

In romantic relationships, shame shrouds an all-too-common phenomenon that wreaks havoc on one (frequently physically or financially weaker) partner. Abuse transcends racial, religious, and socio-economic boundarie...

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 1, 2018
emotional abuse
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindemotional health
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related