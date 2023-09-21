share
The Swdl
SC Directs Centre To Cap Cost of Covid19 Treatment In Private Hospitals

Exorbitant costs of Covid19 treatment at private hospitals should not become a deterrent to receiving medical care amid the pandemic, the SC said.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 15, 2020
covid19 treatment cost india SC
Image Credit: AP
