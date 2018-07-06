share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

West Bengal Eyes Extended Paternity Leave for Government Employees

The move would also include leave for men who support pregnant relatives.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 9, 2018
west bengal paternity leave
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsdads
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related