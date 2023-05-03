share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Doctor Diary, Day 2: “Today, We Have a New Kind of PPE. I Was Drenched in Sweat After Two Hours.”

“During night shifts, there are no seniors on campus, so we are the senior-most and have to be responsible for everything we do,” she says.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
May 30, 2020
mumbai doctor diary
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related