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We Surveyed 1100 Women. 75% Say Their Gynacs Haven’t Discussed HPV or Pap Smears With Them.

This is inexcusable.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 17, 2018
reproductive health care in india
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BodiesHealthCheck Up
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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