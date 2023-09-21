share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

We Surveyed 1100 Women. 75% Say Their Gynacs Haven’t Discussed HPV or Pap Smears With Them.

This is inexcusable.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 17, 2018
reproductive health care in india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthCheck Up
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related