share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

We're Reading Arundhati Roy Badly

'Mother Mary Comes To Me' is the ultimate literary souvenir for urban upper-middle-class India. Perhaps it is no surprise, then, that it is being read incompletely.

written by
Diya Isha
published
Oct 10, 2025
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerPoliticsbooks
AuthorDiya Isha

Diya Isha is a writer based in New Delhi and an editorial staffer at The Swaddle. She is on Instagram @contendish.

Related