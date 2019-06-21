share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

We Just Got a Radio Signal From Another Galaxy, Scientists Say

Scientists have recorded five instances of these fast radio bursts in the last few years, but have not been able to determine a source yet.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 9, 2020
fast radio bursts
An artist’s rendering of CSIRO’s Australian SKA Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope detecting fast radio bursts in ‘fly’s eye mode.’ Image Credit: OzGrav, Swinburne University of Technology
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencespace
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related