Uorfi can do the Met, but can the Met do an Uorfi?



A lot has been said about whether celebs who attend the Met Gala even know what the theme is, because sometimes it doesn’t seem like it. A somber note of remembrance for the Camp year (can anyone really “plan” camp? Yes: Uorfi Javed). When we asked Uorfi for her take, she was honest: she had no idea. And so what? At the end of the day, the world’s most expensive, extravagant red carpet arguably has the same theme every year: exclusivity. Uorfi’s red carpet is on the streets of Mumbai: unexpected, unabashed, and audacious. It’s neither exclusive nor predictable. That can’t be said for the Met Gala. It’s no wonder, then, that looking at the Met through Uorfi’s eyes shows us something unexpected: that the line separating high-brow and low-brow is a very fine one indeed — one that disappears under scrutiny.