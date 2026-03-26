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War in Motion Picture

India's wars existonly in our collective visual memory in the form of proudly nationalist war films. Can we change the story that they tell?

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Mar 27, 2026
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PowerPoliticswar
AuthorThe Swaddle Team