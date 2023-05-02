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Urban Noise Pollution Is Disrupting Birds’ and Insects’ Ability to Learn, Mate: Study

Researchers say they were surprised by the wide-ranging negative effects of “just the simple act of hearing cars drive.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 5, 2021
how does noise pollution affect insects
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FutureEnvironmentbiodiversity
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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