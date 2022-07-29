share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Partners’ Mental Health May Change — and Even Improve — Together: Study

The 12-year-long longitudinal study showed depression symptoms like anxiety or mood swings may evolve along similar lines in couples.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 29, 2022
couples mental health improves
Image Credit: Istock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related