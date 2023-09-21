The Buzz Cut: How Ellen Pompeo, Taraji P. Henson Fought For Fair Pay

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

“The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behavior, really toxic work environment,” Ellen Pompeo said of her longstanding ABC hit Grey’s Anatomy. In conversation with Taraji P. Henson (Empire, Hidden Figures), the two actors hashed out how the entertainment business is skewed against women, especially when it comes to fair pay.

*

Working women in Japan are protesting a de facto policy that they wear heels to work in a new movement, #KuToo. While the country’s labor minister announced he wanted to uphold this regressive practice, the women are having none of it.

*

Dodgy money lenders have always looked for ways to take advantage of desperate loan-seeking innocents. This time, the target is Chinese millenials, and the collateral, their nudes.

*

Say good-bye to all of your laundry-laden nightmares. The next big trend in fashion is not washing the clothes you own, sweat and germs be damned.

*

Her husband was picked up by the Chinese police for advocating labor rights. After she ran out of options to get him back, Zheng Churan has taken to running – approximately 10,000 kilometers over the past month – to bring attention to his incarceration.

*

One thing people don’t know about Rihanna is that she’s shy, the worldwide sensation tells Sarah Paulson in an interview. The conversation unpacks Rihanna’s life and career, what make up she wore as a child, and her apprehension for award shows. As for her love life? You heard it from the queen: “Google it.”

*

As the Women’s Football World Cup goes on in Paris, #MeToo reaches the footballing world: not have officials from participating countries been exposed, but also a top FIFA executive.

*

The New York Timeswill no longer publish political cartoons. It’s a blow to the concept of freedom of press, and a win for those who call journalists the enemy of the people.

*

The one technology we’re happily submitting to, sharing our data with — and smiling in the process — is facial recognition. Researchers are calling it the “plutonium of AI,” the regulation of which should equal the restriction we’re exerting on nuclear waste.