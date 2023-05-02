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Typhoid Is Becoming Resistant to Antibiotics, Warn Scientists

The new study suggests that 20% of all typhoid cases — around 11 million annually — could turn fatal.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 24, 2022
typhoid antibiotic resistance
Image credits- Wikicommons/Getty
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BodiesHealthbacteria
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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