share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Typhoid Is Becoming Resistant to Antibiotics, Warn Scientists

The new study suggests that 20% of all typhoid cases — around 11 million annually — could turn fatal.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 24, 2022
typhoid antibiotic resistance
Image credits- Wikicommons/Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbacteria
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related