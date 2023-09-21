share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Twitter Tests New Policy That Warns Users Before They Tweet Offensive Language

The policy is an attempt to stop people from tweeting something they might regret later, a company spokesperson said.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 6, 2020
Twitter warns users of offensive language
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechHold Up
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related