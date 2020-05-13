share
The Swdl
Twitter Announces Employees Will Have Option to Work From Home ‘Forever’

“Opening offices will be our decision, when and if our employees come back, will be theirs,” Twitter stated in a blog post.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 13, 2020
Twitter work from home
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

