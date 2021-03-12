share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Twins May Be More Common Today Than Ever in History: Study

Increased use of fertility treatments like IVF has led twin births to skyrocket across the globe.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 12, 2021
twin birth rates
Image credit: WebPath/The University of Utah
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencefertility
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related