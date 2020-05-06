share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

45% of Urban Poor Households Still Use Traditional Fuels Over LPG Cylinders

The use of wood, charcoal leads to high exposure to household air pollution, primarily for women and children.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 11, 2021
gas stove air pollution
Image credit: Jayanta Shaw/Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentair pollution
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related