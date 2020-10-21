share
Tuberculosis Cases Among Women May Have Increased During Covid19 Lockdown

“Women are the main caregivers in our society; they tend to TB patients and become susceptible to the disease,” said an expert.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 25, 2022
Image Credits: Getty
BodiesHealthlockdown
Saumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

