The Swdl
To Save the Great Indian Bustard, Remove Overhead Power Cables, SC Says

The court responded to a petition stating the endangered bird gets electrocuted and killed after colliding with electricity transmission lines.

Devrupa Rakshit
Apr 23, 2021
great indian bustard conservation effort
Image Credit: abc.net
