share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

TMI: People Tell Us What Their First BDSM Experience Was Like

From knife-play to blindfolds, BDSM can be liberating. But getting started is often awkward.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Sep 3, 2023
BDSM
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societybdsmsex
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related