The Swdl
Sizzle This: Is Shah Rukh the Last of the Stars?

In ‘Sizzle This,’ The Swaddle team adds to the noise around the pop culture moment of the week. This week: SRK and Bollywood stardom.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Sep 2, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan
Image Credit: Jawan (2023)
Tags
Societybollywood
