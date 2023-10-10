TMI: People Tell Us What an Orgasm Feels Like to Them

Welcome to TMI, a monthly series that crowdsources awkward details and uncomfortable moments that come with occupying our bodies.

A lot has been said and written about the orgasm. From stress relief and better sleep to greater confidence – its benefits have been widely extolled. However, the depiction of orgasms on-screen leaves many with the impression that climaxing looks and feels the same for everyone. Physiologically, an orgasm involves contracting genitals, increased blood flow and the release of “feel-good” hormones in the brain, among other changes. The intensity and experience of the sensation, however, differs widely for individuals. While some describe it as “floating in space,” others say it’s a more subtle release of pressure. We asked readers what an orgasm feels like for them. Here’s what they said:

A heady release

“Build up of tension and a sweet sweet release. Like you held pee for a while and got to pee.”

“An immense pressure builds up and suddenly gets released… like a balloon gets filled and it bursts.”

“Your chest is relieved of some pressure.”

“Like a very concentrated, pleasurable, pushing sensation over and into the clitoris.”

“Headache that was not even there in the first place leaving my body.”

An alternative to your meditation app

“Happy tears and a second free of stress when I forget everything else.”

“Heights of mindfulness.”

“Like the epitome of relaxation: tension is released from every cell of my body.”

“I feel so many waves in my head. And my entire body just becomes very relaxed and elated.”

“Warmth all over the body and slight shivers.”

“Extreme elation, tingling sensation throughout my body, my hair follicles tingle, sudden rush of warmth.”

Philosophy

“Soul leaving your body.”

“5 seconds of everything you need in your life.”

“Climbing a mountain and then falling off, soaring downwards.”

“Like I’m floating in space and seeing a bunch of beautiful colors flashing before me.”

“Drinking chilled Frooti when absolutely thirsty. Yes, thirsty.”

“A revelation. Clarity.”

“Fireworks in different parts of my body.”

“Breathtaking, literally and figuratively.”

“Like oxygen.”

“Electric shock.”

The frustrating pursuit

“Never had one.”

“Guilty.”

“Trying hard, reaching a point and giving up because it’s late past bedtime. Basically frustrating.”