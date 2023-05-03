share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Thousands of Popular Kids’ Apps Collect, Share Children’s Personal Data

Facebook isn’t the only digital voyeur to worry about.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 25, 2018
children online privacy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyplaypreteens
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related