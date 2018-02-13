share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

This Valentine’s Day, Let’s Talk about What Drives Us to Cheat

Yes, there’s a way to predict infidelity. No, it’s not by how much sex you’re not having. Yes, yes, Valentine’s Day is a day of love. But let’s be real: Our options for love have never been so many —

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 13, 2018
infidelity
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexdads
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related