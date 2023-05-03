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Kids’ Health Drinks: An Unnecessary, Rs.600 Crore Business

The commercial unfolds a scenario that has played out in homes all across the country: A young child refuses to eat his food to the consternation of a parent understandably worried over his health and development....

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 8, 2018
healthy drinks for toddlers
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BodiesHealthbabies
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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