share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

World’s Oldest Cave Art Was Made by Children, Study Shows

“Whatever these humble traces represent, they clearly evoke images of children at high elevations, enjoying a spot of creative play.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 22, 2021
oldest known cave painting by children
Image Credit: D.D. Zhang et al./Science Bulletin
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencehistory
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related