share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Science Behind Why Tickles Make Us Laugh

Beware, that smile might not be one of joy.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 19, 2019
tickling
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScience
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related