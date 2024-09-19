Kavan Kuttappa, Designed by Hitesh Sonar Known For: Naru Noodle Bar Bling: “We had Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once [and] they did a private buyout." Alma Mater: Culinary Institute of America: “I think some places [in New York] only took CIA interns because we knew what to do.” The Bear Inspo: Yes, most definitely, Carmy

Chef Kavan Kutappa of Naru fame has a cult following. There’s internet beefs over reservations, BBMP officials and cops being called to the restaurant, and coders providing Javascript hacks to his booking system, which often crashes – all because a reservation spot at Naru sells out in under a minute.

He pops open a Diet Coke and rolls a cigarette mid-way through the conversation: “You don’t mind, no?” He’s got the quintessential Bangalore drawl but a distinct aesthetic; he’s wearing a minimal Naru merch tee and a basketball cap with chopsticks, boiled eggs, and noodles doodled on it. He says the first time he watched FX’s The Bear, he had to turn it off within 15 minutes. “He mentions my school, CIA (Culinary Institute of America), and my first internship, Eleven Madison Park. Too many memories, and the chaos was triggering.”

“Not the reservation desk for Naru,” proclaims his Instagram bio.

Some would say that a similar chaos plays out to get a seat at Naru – at his table, specifically. “We are exclusive by design, not by attitude, you know?” He set up the unique booking procedure – where you pay before you arrive and redeem against bowls of Ramen – right from when he started the brick-and-mortar ramen spot in Bangalore’s Shantinagar. He gets 8000 unique IP addresses trying to snag a booking; only 150 are successful week on week. He explains why he needs this system: “I ran an eight-seater restaurant. If a group of four decides not to show up, that's half my revenue for that batch, right? And you see how the four-seat cancellation will not affect Bastian.”

“Not the reservation desk for Naru,” proclaims his Instagram bio. Scroll down, and there’s a lot of him in effortlessly breezy poses, a rapid reel montage of him waving at customers, and generally immersed in the hive of activity, himself in the eye of the storm. There’s an old one of just his tatted bicep next to a G&T. He’s the Carmen Barzatto of ramen in India. He says he “could never give into this whole social media thing.” On his profile, however, there’s collaborations with fintech company Cred (a chef's crawl through Bangalore); a campaign ad for Samsung India with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu; promos for Adidas Sambas and Crocs among pictures of hot bowls of ramen.

So evidently, with Naru, “it's gone from a great place to have ramen, to a place to be seen [at], for your cool factor.” His early experimental pop-ups were Ikebana and Streets of Shibuya inspired. “I had a Japanese bike parked [outside] with a projection of Tokyo’s neon traffic over it.” He later opened Naru, which has now transformed to a 20-seater. Inside, a noodle machine from Japan stands on display. “We make noodles live in front of that space.” He’s drawn to the performativity around ramen because of the “life-changing meals” he had in Japan. He says there’s an enigmatic cult following around ramen.

Still, he insists that “hype is not sustained without a consistent product.” As for having a fan following, he says that a lot of people do come to Naru asking to take a picture with him. “My staff is also tired of it,” but he admits that’s natural, as “this whole story sells also because I'm a local Bangalore boy, doing ramen.”