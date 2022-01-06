share
The Swdl
The Right Mask to Wear Amid Omicron Spread, According to Experts

Data around masks begs the question: Why are there no affordable high-quality surgical masks available, even two years into the pandemic?

Saumya Kalia
Jan 7, 2022
Image Credit: Getty
