share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Purpose of Dreams Might Be to Prepare Us to Face Our Fears

After scary dreams, the emotional control regions of the brain respond to threats much more effectively, a study has found.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 5, 2019
purpose of dreams
Image Credit: Dreamstop
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencebrains
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related