share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Psychology of Patriotism

Pride in country can be both conditioned and innate. It can also be warped into something else entirely.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 5, 2019
psychology of patriotism
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMind
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related