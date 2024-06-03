“I felt that if I stayed silent, nothing would happen. If not me, then who?”

Dhruv Rathee uploaded his first YouTube video 10 years ago when he was 19, titled “Crazy German Water Park: Filmed on iPhone 5s.” There is no dialogue or script; he films himself going down large waterslides, performing underwater somersaults and backflips into a large pool.

His most recent video – his 649th – is titled: “Is India the Vishwaguru? PM Modi Vs PM Nehru Report Card.” In the two days since it went live, it has just over 11.5 million views. “I think I should have thought twice about using my real name and face in public [to go political] because it can have a lot of repercussions… ”

But perhaps it was the fact that he continued using his real identity while talking about highly political topics that led to an explosion of his channel. In the last two months alone, he says it grew by five million subscribers. This also fetched him international attention as the one of the loudest voices critiquing the Modi government.

Today, he has 20 million subscribers on YouTube. “I don’t think much about numbers. But sure, it would be good to reach almost every person in India,” he says. All his videos go viral, and politicians from opposition parties routinely share his content. Earlier this year, Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was even hit with a defamation case just for sharing one of Rathee’s videos.

Over the course of our hour-long call, Rathee keeps his camera off and his responses clipped. He’s not exactly curt; he’s just no-nonsense, careful. One might take this to be cunning. But it’s his voice – calm, measured, and sincere – that indicates a mild-mannered demeanor. He appears reserved and, funnily enough – despite millions of subscribers, falling into the political crossfire, and making powerful friends and enemies in high places – still not used to the attention.

Though he politely keeps me at a distance, there are a few moments when he nearly lets the drawbridge down. One of those is when we talk about the idea of celebrity, and how many people in his position would start to feel like one. Why doesn’t he? “What’s the point? It’s just annoying,” he says. I think I can hear him smiling. “I see YouTubers with one tenth the amount of followers than me going around in public with bodyguards to attract attention. I find that a waste of time,” he says.

Besides, he adds, “I genuinely enjoy the privacy that I have, where people don’t recognize me on the streets.” I can’t help but think that this sounds exactly like what a celebrity would say. Except, there’s the fact that he’s so conspicuously elusive: absent from high-visibility events like award shows, red carpets, and premiers that star influencers, content creators, even journalists and news anchors usually jostle to get into. “I feel like 90% of those awards are a fraud,” he says, laughing. “Especially these influencer awards, which is a new thing.”

This year’s Disruptor of the Year award was given to another YouTube creator Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, who received his trophy from the Prime Minister himself. Despite Allahbadia’s content being the polar opposite of Rathee’s, the former once called himself a friend of Rathee’s on record. Since then, however, Rathee has publicly accused the recipients of these awards of worshiping at the Prime Minister’s feet.

“Red carpet events probably don’t want such outspoken people [like me],” he continues. “They want people who pretend to be popular but stay silent and not speak much.”

The main issues Rathee's team is trying to tackle in this election, he says, is preserving “India’s essence, our democracy, and our Constitution.”

Dhruv Rathee was born in Rohtak, Haryana, and per publicly available information, comes from the dominant Jat caste. He went to a CBSE school in Delhi, then pursued an engineering degree in Germany when he was 17. On camera, he looks like the boy next door: unassuming, fair-skinned, symmetrical features, a little bit of facial hair. His sartorial choices are indistinct and consistent: he sticks to monochrome t-shirts with no visible branding on them. He also vlogs, and documents his leisure activities: he hikes, goes skydiving, and makes couple reels with his German partner, Juli. The two vlogged their wedding last year – two ceremonies, one Hindu, one Christian. She’s beautiful in an aristocratic, fairytale sort of way; together, they make a handsome pair, appearing to live a fairytale life. Some might look to him as the aspirational ideal for a “middle-class” Indian man, settled abroad, married to a foreigner, making good money on a tech platform. He’s an adarsh balak, as one of his team members puts it. If millions of people listen to his political rhetoric, at least a part of it is arguably because many relate to his persona – and consider themselves a version of him.

What seals the deal for so many of his followers is that he packages all of this – himself – into a brand of “true blue patriotism,” as one of his team members puts it. There’s an anti-establishment zeal powering the ethos of his team: this, they say, will persist no matter who is in power. It’s a sentiment that Dhruv Rathee echoes. Right now, they’re hoping to publish content that will inform voters about the truth about this ruling party. It’s been busier than ever during election season, they say, because all of them are hoping that their work will make a difference in it. The main issues they’re trying to tackle in this election, per Rathee, is preserving “India’s essence, our democracy, and our Constitution.”

Rathee’s videos are all in Hindi – a departure from his English-speaking content-creator peers on the Internet. His goal, he says, is to reach every person who speaks Hindi. And now, he’s expanded beyond YouTube: on WhatsApp, he launched the “Mission 100 Crore” campaign, as a strategy to deploy his viewers to proliferate his videos as counters to IT cell propaganda.

The team is careful not to be seen openly siding with any political party, and says they’ve taken up the mantle that the opposition parties dropped. Their guiding principle, they say, is “speaking against power,” irrespective of which party is in it. And so, for the purposes of this election, they all worked extra hard “to make sure we survive when the world ends.” Rathee’s latest videos on India being a dictatorship – arguably his most political – received overwhelming support.

For his part, Rathee says he doesn’t endorse any party because “who knows how they will behave in the future?” It’s clear who he stands against, but not whom, or what, he stands for. And yet, he’s become the unwitting face of the opposition at large.

We talk about the chatter that he might have been responsible for the opposition parties – particularly the Congress and the AAP – improving their electoral strategy. “Yeah,” he says. “Some people do think that. Who knows, maybe?” he sounds like he’s smiling again. Whether out of humility or something else, I can’t tell. On politicians sharing his videos, he says “it shows the influence that I have. And I see it as a good thing.”

No one quite knows how to place Rathee in the current media and political landscape. Is he a content creator, an influencer, a political campaigner, a journalist, or all of the above? Rathee himself prefers a carefully chosen designation: “YouTube educator.”