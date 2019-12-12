share
The Swdl
The Oceans Are Dying, and Only 88 Companies Are Responsible: Report

These corporations knew, as far back as the 1960s, that their actions would cause environmental tragedy. They did nothing.

Rajvi Desai
Dec 12, 2019
88 companies responsible for oceans dying
An overhead shot of the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. BP is one of 88 companies a new report says is responsible for the current scale of oceanic damage. (Image Credit: Daniel Beltra)
Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

