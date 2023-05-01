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The Marriage Equality Hearings: Week 1

The Swaddle’s Hetvi Kamdar sat in on week 1’s hearings and asked petitioner Utkarsh Saxena a few questions about the salient points.

written by
Hetvi Kamdar
published
Apr 24, 2023
marriage equality
Image Credit: Getty
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SocietyEqualitymarriage
AuthorHetvi Kamdar

Hetvi is an enthusiast of pop culture and all things literary. Her writing is at the convergence of gender, economics, technology and cultural criticism. You can find her at @hetviii.k.

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