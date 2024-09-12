The Internet Loves Sex. Why Does it Hate Sex Workers?

I was diagnosed as schizophrenic in 2019. I have been in and out of psychosis since the latter part of my teenage years. When I moved to Delhi for college, being psychotic meant there were only a few things I could do when I needed the money and I couldn’t rely on my parents.

The bulk of users that are in the industry are disabled women and trans people. According to the Disability Studies Quartlely Paper, Disabled Sex Workers' Fight for Digital Rights, Platform Accessibility, and Design Justice, “Even prior to the Covid19 pandemic, online sex work was exponentially gaining attention and used by many people with disabilities as a means of making money while avoiding offline workplaces, which can create many barriers for disabled sex workers participation.”

Algorithmic content moderation and discrimination also affects accessibility for disabled people. “Sex workers are unable to use accurate alt text on our images for fear of shadowbanning and deplatforming. This makes content and resources inaccessible for screen readers used by blind people. Sex workers are forced into censoring themselves in a way that makes their content and harm reduction materials illegible to our disabled comrades, further facilitating harm,” explains Posting Into the Void, a community report by Hacking//Hustling. It's like we have to choose between reaching our disabled friends and keeping our accounts safe. So we end up censoring ourselves. We use vague descriptions or leave out important details. This is especially frustrating when we're trying to spread important information about staying safe and healthy in our line of work.

Many who proclaim support for disability rights or rally against online censorship fail to recognize how their own internalized prejudice against sex work contributes to this growing problem. The censorship we face isn't just a tech issue – it's a reflection of society's moral judgments, often unconsciously upheld even by our supposed allies.

This disconnect becomes particularly evident when discussing class solidarity and workers' rights. Some people claim to support these ideals broadly, but their attitudes reveal a more complex reality when it comes to sex work. It's annoying when people claim class solidarity when what they really mean is “Yes, but it couldn't be me.” Almost like: “I’m with you, but sex work is beneath me.”

It's annoying to constantly have to defend how you choose to survive in this capitalist hellscape. It's annoying to be bombarded with questions about your profession on dating apps, as if you're an exotic animal in the zoo for taking in. It’s annoying when you’re on a date and the person asks if they could interview you for their documentary instead, and the entire conversation shifts. I want to be loved and seen without being made into a spectacle. As adrie rose, a Jamaican-American essayist on sex and tech says in Paternalism, Prostitution, Paying for it on the Left, “In my defense, I just hate talking about sex work with people that aren’t sex workers.”

As a mad, trans/agender person in the sex industry, I too am tired of your pity. When doing phone sex, I have had clients tell me that “a good girl like you shouldn’t be doing these kinds of things.” I shouldn’t be doing these kinds of things and still you want me to moan for you.

I started working in the sex industry because I needed the money. I also have bills and rent to pay, especially as a disabled person with medical needs. I have enjoyed it and sometimes hated it. I have had repeat clients who were fun to hang out with. I have had clients who were difficult, wouldn’t pay on time, wouldn’t listen to a “No.” Sometimes I’d lay in bed imagining it was over; I’d imagine getting dressed up and heading out with my money, sitting down somewhere for a nice meal and thank fuck I’m alive. I’m not empowered by sex work. But do I have to be? Am I allowed to make choices?